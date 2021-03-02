Rempart Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,401,000 after buying an additional 188,388 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,248,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $66.19. 185,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,733,806. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.09, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

