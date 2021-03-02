iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Lifted by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 477.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,771,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth CMT boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 58,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.90. 5,156,544 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.