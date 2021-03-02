Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ RYTM traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,713. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.57. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $1,002,114.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

