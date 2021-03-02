Arweave Trading 67.2% Higher This Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $354.74 million and approximately $12.53 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $10.62 or 0.00022215 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 67.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.89 or 0.00813270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00028818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00061355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00045335 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

