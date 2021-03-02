Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $63.09 Million in China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 534,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,092,000. China Biologic Products accounts for 2.6% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBPO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in China Biologic Products by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in China Biologic Products by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in China Biologic Products by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.
About China Biologic Products
China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products or plasma products. Its products include plasma and other products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
