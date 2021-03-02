Brokerages Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.87. BankUnited posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 327.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKU stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,878. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

