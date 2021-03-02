Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Short Interest Update

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 787.5% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
OTCMKTS:KGSDF remained flat at $$7.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. Kungsleden AB has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $7.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81.
