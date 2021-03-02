Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Short Interest Update

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 787.5% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:KGSDF remained flat at $$7.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. Kungsleden AB has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $7.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81.

About Kungsleden AB (publ)

Kungsleden are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 September 2020, we owned 211 properties with total value of SEK 39,872 million.

