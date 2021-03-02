Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 739.5% from the January 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,559,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDGL remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,943,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,247. Vivos has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for animals.

