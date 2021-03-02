IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Up 850.0% in February

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CSML traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,976. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

