Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 43.58%.

NASDAQ:NEPH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,805. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Nephros has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 million, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Nephros in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

