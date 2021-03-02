Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%.

NYSE:EXK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.34. 217,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.55. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $6.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

EXK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

