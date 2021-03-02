Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.9% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $177,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,823 shares of company stock valued at $86,554,130. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $15.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $703.26. 547,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,203,254. The company has a market capitalization of $675.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,442.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $811.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $575.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.