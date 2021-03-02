Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,292 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $76,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

