Rossmore Private Capital Sells 2,742 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rossmore Private Capital lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after buying an additional 1,285,140 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,265,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,347,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,398,000 after acquiring an additional 590,035 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,134,554. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

