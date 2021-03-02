Short Interest in Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPRW) Expands By 171.0%

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPRW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 171.0% from the January 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PPRW traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 40,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,093. Premier Power Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18.

About Premier Power Renewable Energy

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and integration of ground mount and rooftop solar energy systems for commercial, industrial, residential, agricultural, and equity fund customers in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also provides a range of installation services to its solar energy customers, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services.

