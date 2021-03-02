iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 295.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,642 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,942. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.97 and a 12-month high of $112.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.