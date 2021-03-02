Rupee (RUP) Market Capitalization Hits $100,561.37

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Rupee has a market capitalization of $100,561.37 and approximately $67.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rupee has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052469 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000089 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,320,950 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

