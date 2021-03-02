Raydium Hits Market Cap of $77.23 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 39% lower against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $6.85 or 0.00014405 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $77.23 million and $19.88 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.98 or 0.00483588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00073541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00076940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00079397 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00055551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.27 or 0.00463172 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,273,830 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.