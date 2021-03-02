Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 512.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 51,549 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 661,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.60. 463,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,104,553. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

