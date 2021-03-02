27,414 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 25,805 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 51,549 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 661,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 437,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,104,553. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.