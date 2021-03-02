Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Bought by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 4.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $25,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

GSEW traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $61.05. The company had a trading volume of 40,235 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.73.

