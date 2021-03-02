Avadel Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,187 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 728% compared to the average volume of 264 put options.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AVDL stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $472.01 million, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.