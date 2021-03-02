Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Price Target Lowered to C$225.00 at ATB Capital

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$275.00 to C$225.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$249.64.

Get Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) alerts:

TSE:CJT traded down C$1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$174.34. 183,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,860. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -36.76. Cargojet Inc. has a twelve month low of C$67.87 and a twelve month high of C$250.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$207.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$206.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.