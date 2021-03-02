Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Price Target Lowered to C$225.00 at ATB Capital

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$275.00 to C$225.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$249.64.
TSE:CJT traded down C$1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$174.34. 183,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,860. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -36.76. Cargojet Inc. has a twelve month low of C$67.87 and a twelve month high of C$250.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$207.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$206.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.