Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.51

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

NEWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $512.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

