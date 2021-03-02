CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.88.

Shares of CAE stock traded down C$0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$37.03. 472,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,167. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.39. The stock has a market cap of C$10.47 billion and a PE ratio of 951.79. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.26 and a 12 month high of C$38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

