NanoViricides Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,203 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,184% compared to the typical daily volume of 128 call options.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NNVC traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.23. 2,703,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,416. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.