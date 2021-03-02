Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Lowered to C$120.00 at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.63.

TSE RY traded up C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$110.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,966. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$72.00 and a 52-week high of C$113.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$107.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$101.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.7600004 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$649,131.53.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

