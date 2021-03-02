Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Lowered to C$120.00 at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.63.
TSE RY traded up C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$110.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,966. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$72.00 and a 52-week high of C$113.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$107.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$101.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13.
In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$649,131.53.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
