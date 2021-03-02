Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

MDP stock traded up C$0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.40. 131,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.44. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$1.42 and a 1-year high of C$9.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.64. The firm has a market cap of C$141.27 million and a PE ratio of -9.16.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

