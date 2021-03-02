Dorian LPG Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,826 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,982% compared to the average volume of 424 call options.

Shares of NYSE LPG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $652.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,313,000 after acquiring an additional 500,839 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 711,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 355,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 193,675 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPG. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

