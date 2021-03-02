Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Omeros stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $20.63. 19,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,066. Omeros has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Omeros news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $188,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $732,074 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

OMER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

