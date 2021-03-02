Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 342.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 846,396 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,013 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $73,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.36. The company had a trading volume of 154,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,463,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $124.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average is $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

