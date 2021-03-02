Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,493,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises about 2.6% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.08% of The Charles Schwab worth $79,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 232,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 123,885 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $202,050.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $4,929,658.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,754,675 shares of company stock valued at $100,308,904 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $63.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,445. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

