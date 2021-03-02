Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 680 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after acquiring an additional 740,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 546,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 601,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,002,000 after acquiring an additional 320,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,951,521. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

