Clear Investment Research LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Clear Investment Research LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after buying an additional 2,010,777 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,438,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,211,000 after purchasing an additional 521,583 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,500,000 after purchasing an additional 274,385 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,133,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.86. 53,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,037. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.60. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $158.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

