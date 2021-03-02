Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,643,000 after acquiring an additional 644,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after purchasing an additional 268,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,770,000 after buying an additional 240,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

NYSE:LMT opened at $333.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.47 and its 200 day moving average is $364.35. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $93.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

