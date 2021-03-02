Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 94,292 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 1,197.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,292 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,749,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,686,000 after buying an additional 134,864 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 971,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 95,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 527,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 63,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 454,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 137,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,643. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $46.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77.

