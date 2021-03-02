iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,833 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,614 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,978,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,103,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,812,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.62. 328,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188,856. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.10 and a 12-month high of $123.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.43.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.