PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 145,172 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $68,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.65. The company had a trading volume of 304,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,009,022. The company has a market capitalization of $319.32 billion, a PE ratio of 103.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,511,638. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

