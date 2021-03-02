CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday.

CNP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.61. 96,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,569,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 14,596,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,444,000 after buying an additional 7,007,686 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,277,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,983 shares during the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,345,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,701,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,530 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

