Papp L Roy & Associates Grows Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Teleflex by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $414.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.62.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFX. Raymond James upped their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.60.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.