Hourglass Capital LLC Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.0% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $3.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.01. 248,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,758,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.73 and a 200-day moving average of $269.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

