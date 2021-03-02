Rikoon Group LLC Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 144.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 473,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 708,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,849,000 after purchasing an additional 240,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.84 and its 200-day moving average is $89.44. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $101.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

