Analysts Set CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) PT at $11.81

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of analysts have commented on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 8th.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,987. The company has a market capitalization of $393.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. As a group, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.