Brokerages Set Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) PT at $104.77

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCK traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $99.09. 7,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $101.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

