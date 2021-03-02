Endor Protocol Hits Market Cap of $24.86 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $24.86 million and $2.98 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.71 or 0.00447557 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006684 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00038913 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.38 or 0.03644807 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000664 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00030228 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

