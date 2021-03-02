Origin Protocol (OGN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $52.52 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 35% higher against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $92.41 million and approximately $52.52 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,770,120 coins. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

