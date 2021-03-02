Rentberry Reaches 1-Day Volume of $49.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $252,953.07 and $49.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.51 or 0.00819913 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00029483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00061908 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00029914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00045551 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

BERRY is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rentberry Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

