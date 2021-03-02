The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 3.0% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $218,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,108,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $137,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 544.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $194.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.63, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

