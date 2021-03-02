Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,630 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,890,000 after purchasing an additional 392,150 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $827,361,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,540,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,814,000 after purchasing an additional 330,771 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,270,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,293,000 after purchasing an additional 392,165 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,061,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.69. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $81.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.