Assetmark Inc. Purchases 272,084 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,201,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,084 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $109,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.14. 791,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,538,563. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

